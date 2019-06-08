Police: Woman ‘went psycho’ during bachelorette party, destroyed Airbnb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman visiting Nashville from New Jersey told officers she destroyed an Airbnb in Bordeaux because she drank two bottles of wine and “went psycho,” a Metro police report states.

Alexandra Cheety, 29, was booked Thursday night into the Metro jail on a felony charge of vandalism.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of someone breaking into an Airbnb residence on Cocoa Drive near County Hospital Road.

When officers arrived, they said Cheety was located on the front steps and was bleeding from her foot.

She told officers she was in town for a bachelorette party with family and friends and had rented the location, police said.

Officers said the front windows of the residence were completely broken out and a lamp, chair and blinds were damaged.

The residence was in disarray with furniture thrown around and a coffee table flipped over, police added.

When asked about the incident, Cheety told officers she drank two bottles of wine and “went psycho” but could not explain what happened due to her level of intoxication, the arrest affidavit alleges.

At some point, police said Cheety kicked through the windows with her bare feet, which likely caused an injury that required her to be transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Cheety was arrested and held in the Metro jail on a $2,500 bond.

