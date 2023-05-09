SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hearing insight from the experts Tuesday night, following Donald Trump being found liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

In a judgment that could haunt the former president, as he campaigns to reclaim the seat as Commander in Chief, jurors awarded Carroll $5 Million dollars. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of deliberations.

Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public.

22News spoke with political consultant, Tony Cignoli about what we’ve watched play out, “Over the last few weeks, even while this case was ongoing, even while it was being well reported, even after a disasterous deposition video was aired; His numbers held, but when it comes down to a showdown, if it does between Trump and Biden in the final analysis for Biden there’s opportunity here. One out of three women in America have known sexual assault, and that’s what he’s been found liable of”

There’s no possibility of Trump being criminally charged with attacking Carroll, as the legal time limit has long since passed.