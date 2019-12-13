15 Democrats to be on primary ballot in Massachusetts

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The Massachusetts Democratic Party submitted the names of 15 candidates for inclusion on the March president primary ballot, including two who call Massachusetts home.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Gov. Deval Patrick will both be on the Super Tuesday primary ballot on March 3, based on their inclusion on the list submitted Thursday by the party to Secretary of State William Galvin.

The Massachusetts Republican Party earlier submitted just one name — President Donald J. Trump. The MassGOP did not include former Gov. Bill Weld, who is running as a challenger to the president, but Galvin is expected to put Weld on the ballot anyway.

Galvin has given all four political parties in Massachusetts – including the Democratic, Republican, Green-Rainbow and Libertarian parties — until Friday to submit a list of candidates they want to appear on their Super Tuesday primary ballots. The lists are one of three ways a candidate can qualify for the presidential ballot in Massachusetts, along with collecting 2,500 signatures or having Galvin place the candidate on the ballot because they have been “generally advocated or recognized in national news media throughout the United States.”

Democratic Party Chairman Gus Bickford asked Galvin to include Warren, Patrick, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Julian Castro, former Congressman John Delaney, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Galvin plans to hold a drawing to determine the order of placement on the ballots on Dec. 20, and candidates have until Jan. 10 to withdraw and have their names removed.