22News hosting series of mayoral debates this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you this week with a series of debates among candidates running for mayor in western Massachusetts cities. This special programming will air Tuesday through Friday at 12:30 P.M.
Here is the schedule for this week’s debates:
- Tuesday, October 22: Candidate’s forum with Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel (her opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno, has declined our invitation to participate in a debate)
- Wednesday, October 23: Chicopee candidates debate – Joe Morissette vs. John Vieau
- Thursday, October 24: Greenfield candidates debate – Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner and write-in candidate Brickett Allis
- Friday, October 25: Westfield candidates debate – Don Humason vs. Michael McCabe
You can watch the debates live on the air at 12:30 P.M., and they will also be streaming live on WWLP.com and on our 22News mobile apps. The debates will be posted in their entirety on WWLP.com after they air.
