22News hosting series of mayoral debates this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you this week with a series of debates among candidates running for mayor in western Massachusetts cities. This special programming will air Tuesday through Friday at 12:30 P.M.

Here is the schedule for this week’s debates:

Tuesday, October 22 : Candidate’s forum with Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel (her opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno, has declined our invitation to participate in a debate)

: Candidate’s forum with Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel (her opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno, has declined our invitation to participate in a debate) Wednesday, October 23 : Chicopee candidates debate – Joe Morissette vs. John Vieau

: Chicopee candidates debate – Joe Morissette vs. John Vieau Thursday, October 24: Greenfield candidates debate – Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner and write-in candidate Brickett Allis

Greenfield candidates debate – Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner and write-in candidate Brickett Allis Friday, October 25: Westfield candidates debate – Don Humason vs. Michael McCabe

You can watch the debates live on the air at 12:30 P.M., and they will also be streaming live on WWLP.com and on our 22News mobile apps. The debates will be posted in their entirety on WWLP.com after they air.

Watch 22News Live

Latest News: