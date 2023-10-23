SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hosting a series of mayoral forums to let our viewers get to know the candidates for their city’s most important position.

On Monday, Springfield mayoral candidates Domenic Sarno and Justin Hurst will be participating.

Throughout the week, 22News will also have the candidates for mayor in Chicopee, Westfield, Greenfield, and Agawam. You can watch the mayoral forums live on 22News at 12:30 p.m. every day this week.

The upcoming municipal elections are on November 7th. The last day to register to vote is October 28th. If you aren’t sure if you are already registered to vote in this year’s election, you can check on the State Secretary’s website.

Starting this year, every municipality in the state has the right to vote by mail. In order to vote by mail, an application must be submitted to your local election office. Applications are due by October 31st.