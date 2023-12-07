CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Republican presidential hopefuls sparred on a lively debate stage in Alabama Wednesday night.

Since the real leader in the primary race, former President Donald Trump was notably absent, did a clear challenger surface? 22News spoke to a few political consultants to see the effect this debate could have on the upcoming primaries.

A last-minute push for votes before the Iowa caucus and the primary elections, Wednesday’s debate featured four GOP presidential candidates hammering each other over issues like immigration, foreign policy, and transgender surgery for minors. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy piling on South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, whose support has been steadily growing.

Paul Robbins of Paul Robbins Associates Political and Strategic Communications said, “Typically in this business, if everyone’s attacking somebody, the person being attacked is rising the polls.”

Despite these blows many see Haley as the winner in last night’s debate. “She’s getting more funding, she’s got super PACs behind her now, so I think she won by being there and deflecting all the criticism.”

Recent polls show former President Trump has a dominant lead, followed by Desantis, Haley than Ramaswamy, but with Trump noticeably absent, what kind of an impact does this debate have on the race?

While Trump will likely win the nomination as the field of candidates narrows, Haley will continue to gain support. Independent voters participate in primaries and those voters are more apt to vote for Haley over Trump.

“It’s not over. It could be over quickly but if I had to put my money on someone tonight I think Haley is likely to be in that trajectory to be that alternative to Trump,” said Robbins.

22News also spoke to political consultant Tony Cignoli, who shared similar opinions saying Haley came off as the most presidential, followed by Christie. Christie is low in the polls, I hear some were surprised he was on the stage last night and many think when Christie makes his exit, he’ll throw his support behind Haley.