A future without Baker: Lawmakers have mixed reviews

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers at the statehouse are starting to consider a future without Governor Baker and that reality is getting mixed reviews.

There are a number of long-term legislative projects that lawmakers worry will change course under new executive leadership like expanded broadband access, affordable housing and climate resiliency.

“It’s an opportunity for us to say ok, let’s do a re-take on what we think a ticket should include. I’ve got a lot of excitement because there is someone from western Mass running,” said Senator Adam Hinds (D) of Pittsfield.

Senator Hinds has already announced his plans to run for Lt. Governor. If elected he hopes to join one of the democratic candidates that are vying for the state’s highest office.

The gubernatorial election isn’t until November of 2022, and the new governor won’t take the oath of office until 2023.