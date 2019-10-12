(WWLP) – Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has stepped down after six months, President Trump announced Friday night.

McAleenan is the fourth person in three years to leave that position under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday night that McAleenan “has done an outstanding job as acting secretary of Homeland Security.” He added in his tweet that he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

McAleenan is known for criticizing the Trump administration on their decisions towards immigration.

President Trump added that he has “many wonderful candidates” to replace McAleenan.