AG Healey calls on Trump administration to maintain presidential records

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General, Maura Healey, joins other attorneys general in calling on the Trump Administration to maintain presidential records.

The presidential records include notes of private conversations, emails from private servers and tweets.

“From day one, this Administration has acted like it’s above the law,” AG Healey said. “With the new administration set to take office in less than one month, we are calling on the White House Counsel to remind the President and his staff of their legal obligation to maintain and preserve all records.”

A letter was sent to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone reminding that President Trump and all White House staff must comply with the Presidential Records Act and Federal Records Act. Both laws governs the way presidential administrations, and the agencies and departments within the administrations, preserve and manage records.

The letter requests that the White House Counsel confirm compliance with the laws before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 21, 2021.