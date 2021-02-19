AG Healey looking to Biden to cancel federal student loan debt up to $50,000

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are leading a multistate coalition in support of the adoption of U.S. House and Senate resolutions that call on President Biden to take executive action and cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt owed by each and every federal student loan borrower nationwide.

The attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia also are part of the coalition.

The attorneys general sent a letter to Congress asking for the immediate relief needed for borrowers struggling with crushing student loan debt, which has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and current financial crisis.

Currently, some one in five federal student loan borrowers are in default. The attorneys general say the existing repayment system for federal student loans provides insufficient opportunity for struggling borrowers to manage their debts. They contend that the options available are not adequate. They point out that only 2 percent of borrowers who applied for loan discharges under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program have been granted a discharge, and the U.S. Department of Education has blocked some efforts by state attorneys general to obtain student loan discharges for students defrauded by for-profit schools.

The letter also focused on misconduct by for-profit schools, and how their predatory practices have disproportionately harmed people of color. The attorneys general state that canceling federal student loan debt can substantially increase Black and Latinx household wealth and help close the racial wealth gap.

Massachusetts borrowers who are looking for student loan help or information should call the AG’s Student Loan Assistance Unit Helpline at 1-888-830-6277 or file a Student Loan Help Request.