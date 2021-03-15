Agawam City Councilors want an end to mail-in voting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts legislature voted to extend mail-in and early voting options for elections held through the end of June.

At a City Council meeting in Agawam Monday night, some councilors called for an end to mail-in voting.

Three Agawam City councilors are urging Governor Charlie Baker to amend three parts of the state’s election laws. Require identification for all voters, refrain from extending mail-in voting to the end of June, and completely end universal mail-in voting.

Their reasoning, mail in ballots have created confusion and potential fraud, the high cost associated with mailing ballots, and recent data shows in person voting can be done safely.

“And then they either pull a piece of paper or they leave and come back and they give a different name and address and then they vote where if we had a voter id you could present your identification say yes this is the person that’s voting then you’ve got integrity in the system,” said Cecilia Calabrese, vice president of the Agawam City Council.

The newly introduced resolution will be voted on in April, but a majority of state lawmakers think differently about this.

On Thursday, both the Massachusetts Senate and House of representative voted to extend mail voting – which was set to expire at the end of March. Lawmakers say mail in voting helped “generate record breaking turnout.”

The legislature’s bill will now go to Gov. Baker for the final decision.