CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing our debate series with candidates running for mayor of Agawam.

22News is hosting a debate between the candidates running for mayor of Agawam. Incumbent Mayor William Sapelli and challenger Charles Alvanos was live starting at 12:30 p.m.

Viewers can watch the debate both online and on-air. Recordings of the debates will be posted after it airs.

November 2 is Election Day. The polls will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following locations: