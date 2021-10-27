CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing our debate series with candidates running for mayor of Agawam.
22News is hosting a debate between the candidates running for mayor of Agawam. Incumbent Mayor William Sapelli and challenger Charles Alvanos was live starting at 12:30 p.m.
- Westfield mayoral debate on 22News
- Northampton mayoral debate on 22News
- Holyoke mayoral debate on 22News
- Easthampton mayoral debate on 22News
Viewers can watch the debate both online and on-air. Recordings of the debates will be posted after it airs.
November 2 is Election Day. The polls will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following locations:
- PRECINCT 1 – Robinson Park Elementary School, 65 Begley St.
- PRECINCT 2 – Clifford M. Granger, 31 South Westfield St.
- PRECINCT 3 – Agawam High School, 760 Cooper St.
- PRECINCT 4 – Roberta G. Doering School 68 Main St.
- PRECINCT 5 – Benjamin J. Phelps School, 689 Main St
- PRECINCT 6 – James Clark School, 65 Oxford St.
- PRECINCT 7 – Agawam Junior High School, 1305 Springfield St.
- PRECINCT 8 – James Clark School, 65 Oxford St.