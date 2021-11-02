Agawam mayoral election preview

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli is running for a third two-year term in office. After having no challenger two years ago, this year, he is being challenged by financial advisor Charlie Alvanos, who is a former teacher and union leader.

Agawam mayoral debate on 22News

Also on the ballot this year, Agawam has an 11-member City Council, which is all elected at-large. All 11 incumbent councilors are running for re-election, with two non-incumbent candidates hoping to win seats. There are 10 candidates (four of whom are incumbents) running for six seats on the School Committee, which is also elected at-large.

Polling hours in Agawam are being held from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.