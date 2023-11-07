AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Polls will be open until 8 p.m. in Agawam as voters choose their new mayor on Tuesday.

Three-term incumbent Mayor Bill Sapelli decided not to run for re-election. Running to replace him are two longtime city councilors, Christopher Johnson and Cecilia Calabrese.

There are also contested races for its 11-member City Council, which is elected entirely at-large, as well as for its School Committee.

There is also a ballot question asking voters whether to move the municipal preliminary election from its current timing from four weeks prior to the general election to eight weeks prior to the general election.