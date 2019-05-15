Alabama Senate passes near-total abortion ban

(NBC News) The Alabama State Senate approved a bill Tuesday to outlaw nearly all abortions in the state.

According to the measure, a doctor performing an abortion at nearly any stage of pregnancy could be charged with a felony and face 99 years in prison.

There is one exception, though, and that’s for serious health risks to the mother.

Critics say the bill is unconstitutional, while supporters hope the case will wind up in the Supreme Court.

Alabama’s Republican Governor will now have six days to sign the legislation.

Alabama is not the only state considering abortion restrictions. Seven other states have already passed new laws.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2LXMFtx

