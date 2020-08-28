Alex Morse comments on police accountability over Jacob Blake shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While protests continue in Kenosha, Wisconsin, demanding justice for Jacob Blake, Holyoke Mayor and House primary challenger Alex Morse is calling for more police accountability.
“This is an incredibly disheartening situation and it continues to impact people for no other reason other than being Black in America.”Holyoke Mayor Morse
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said police attempted to arrest Blake using a taser at one point. Blake then went over to his car when Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire, shooting Blake seven times in the back. Blake was left paralyzed.
Sheskey is now on administrative leave.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is now taking over the case.
