Amy Klobuchar visits northern Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday primaries

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — In a last ditch effort to sway northern Virginia voters her way ahead of Super Tuesday, presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar finished out the week with a rally in Falls Church.

Klobuchar spent much of the event comparing herself to President Donald Trump, both in character and in campaign promises she feels he hasn’t kept. “He made promises to rural America and to rural Virginia that he’s going to do all this stuff for them,” said Klobuchar. “What’s happened? Has he done anything about rural healthcare? No, it’s gotten harder. Rural education? Rural broadband? It’s still easier to get high-speed access in the country of Iceland with all their volcanoes than it is in rural Virginia.”

The Klobuchar campaign is riding the wave of many firsts. She’s endorsed by former Virginia Delegate Michael Futrell, Stafford county’s first African-American delegate. Klobuchar is Minnesota’s first female senator and next up, she hopes to be the country’s first female president.

“I think what brings us together — I hope what brings you to come see me today — is this simple concept that the heart of America is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House right now,” Klobuchara said. “So much bigger.”