AOC takes on a Democratic Party leader

BOSTON (SHNS) – Her name has been on the tip of U.S. Sen. Edward Markey’s tongue for much of his Senate re-election campaign after she gave the career politician a coveted endorsement in his campaign against Rep. Joseph Kennedy III.

But New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who herself knocked off a long-time incumbent to get to Congress, has gone back to her insurgent roots to endorse Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s bid to topple her party’s powerful Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal. Ocasio-Cortez’s Courage to Change PAC endorsed Morse on Tuesday.

The New York City Democrat did not comment on the decision to wade into the race, but Morse welcomed the support. “I am running for Congress to make sure that our government works for working families,” Morse said. “When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took on her own entrenched incumbent in 2018, she changed public service for the better, further inspiring me and so many others to fight for our districts and empower those who have long been forgotten.”

Ocasio-Cortez in 2018 defeated incumbent Joe Crowley, who at the time was a top-ranking House Democrat as chair of the Democratic caucus.