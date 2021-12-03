ARPA House Senate Deal: How to spend money from American Rescue Plan

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker approaches the podium before the start of a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, at the Statehouse, in Boston. Baker declared Tuesday that it’s time for state government to live within its means as he outlined more than $500 million in spending cuts to help close a budget shortfall. (AP […]

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state legislature is in the home stretch of its debate around federal funding finally coming to an agreement on how to spend money from the American Rescue Plan.

House and Senate lawmakers want to spend $400 million to expand access to mental and behavioral health services. Additionally, lawmakers want to spend $260 million to support financially strained hospitals in communities that were hit hardest by COVID-19.

One spending priority that both branches fought for was $500 million for lower income essential workers.

“You know we have a lot of folks who are really front line workers and they deserve the premium pay that they did not receive,” said Senator Adam Hinds (D) of Pittsfield.

If the agreement is signed by the Governor low income essential workers could receive payments of five hundred to two thousand dollars.