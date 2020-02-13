As Super Tuesday approaches, candidates set their sights on Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Primary is coming up and candidates are working to get your attention.

The primary’s help voters determine who is going to be the leader in each party.

President Trump is the leader for the Republican party but after the New Hampshire Primary and Iowa Caucus, the Democratic nominee is still up for grabs.

March 3, is the democratic primary in Massachusetts also known as Super Tuesday in the world of politics. On this day 14 states will vote on their choice for the presidential Democratic nominee.

22News spoke to political consultant Paul Robbins about what voters can expect to see as an outcome in Massachusetts.

“Prior to New Hampshire and Iowa, it was probably a given that Senator Warren, who represents Massachusetts in the Senate, was going to win Massachusetts. All bets are off. Now she probably still wins but not by the margins that she was expecting,” said Robbins.

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has already set up an office in Springfield ahead of the primary.

Robbins said people might expect some other candidates to start doing the same. He told 22News, whoever is ahead after the primary on March 3, is going to be very hard to beat for the Democratic nomination.