At Boston Rally, Sanders Makes Final Push in Mass. Ahead of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders continued to pitch his progressive platform to Massachusetts voters on Saturday afternoon, hosting a rally on Boston Common before the state’s primary on Tuesday.

The presidential candidate has dedicated two days this weekend to Massachusetts, visiting Springfield for a rally Friday evening.

Sanders made repeated pitches at both events arguing that he is the candidate who can inspire the largest voter turnout to defeat President Donald Trump in a general election, citing favorable poll numbers in states across the country.

“I’m here tonight to humbly ask for your support,” Sanders told the crowd Friday night, avoiding mention of any of his Democratic competitors to his supporters in Springfield.

Sanders also spent much of his speech Saturday criticizing Trump, though he did mention fellow candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg by name, saying “we don’t want billionaires buying elections.”

The Vermont senator said he would push for voting reform in several areas if elected, including address voter suppression and seeking to overturn the landmark 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision.

In spending two days in Massachusetts at a critical time in the campaign, Sanders is challenging Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her home state. According to a new WBUR poll released Friday, Sanders’ lead in Massachusetts has grown to 25 percent, well ahead of Warren’s 17 percent.

That’s a stark shift from even a week prior, when a UMass Lowell poll showed Sanders (21%) and Warren (20%) were in a tight race in the Massachusetts primary.

As of Saturday morning, Sanders led the Democratic pack with 45 delegates, with Buttigieg in second with 26.

Doors opened for the Saturday rally on the Common at 11 a.m., and the first speakers took the podium a few minutes before noon.

Really long line of people waiting to enter a campaign rally for Sen. @BernieSanders wrapping around #Boston Common. Things get going at 11:50 am. pic.twitter.com/wihlkEZ3Pp — Nia Hamm NBC10 Boston (@NiaNBCBoston) February 29, 2020

Other Massachusetts figures are also hosting events to support Democratic nominees Saturday.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey are hosting a canvas kickoff for Warren at 10 a.m. Former Secretary of State John Kerry will appear in support of former Vice President Joe Biden in Dorchester at 1 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be up in northern New England Saturday, holding a grassroots event in Portland at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the sole Republican candidate challenging Trump, former Governor Bill Weld, will speak at Rowes Wharf at 9:30 a.m.