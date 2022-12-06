BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General-Elect Andrea Campbell has named her transition team as she prepares to take the AG’s office. Filling the seat that Governor-Elect Maura Healey will leave open.

Campbell’s transitions team is made up of two main committees, a hiring committee, and a ‘Ready on Day One’ committee, which itself is made up of five sub-committees. Focusing on key issues like Energy, Crime, and Healthcare.

“I am honored to have the support of this incredible transition committee as we move to the next phase of our work to create a more just, more fair Commonwealth while fighting to protect the rights, health, and well-being of all our residents. We have brought together a diverse group of lawyers, youth, subject matter experts, and business, non-profit, and community leaders to review the work of the office while identifying the north stars for every bureau,” said Attorney General-Elect Andrea Campbell.

Campbell will be inaugurated as the first black woman elected attorney general on January 18th, 2023.