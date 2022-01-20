Attorney General Maura Healey announces bid for governor of Massachusetts

FILE – In this April 1, 2021 file photo, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey, right, responds to questions from reporters as U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., left, looks on during a news conference in Boston. Healey says Purdue Pharma’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic doesn’t go far enough to hold members of the Sackler family accountable for the crisis. It would preserve the vast majority of the wealth held by the family members who own the company that makes OxyContin. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) – Attorney General Maura Healey is beginning her campaign Thursday for governor of Massachusetts.

The two-term attorney general made a name for herself during former President Donald Trump’s years in the White House as one of many Democratic prosecutors across the country who filed dozens of lawsuits against the Republican administration to enforce environmental regulations and to immigration policy.

Healey has also fought to protect abortion rights around the country, sued opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and took on student loan companies that she thought were taking advantage of borrowers.

“I’ve stood with you as the People’s Lawyer, and now I’m running to be your Governor,” Healey says in a campaign video. “To bring us together and come back stronger than ever.”

Healey says she will focus on getting our economy back on track, making child care more affordable, modernizing our schools so every child learns in a safe and sustainable environment, and addressing the climate crisis.

Currently, there are two other candidates in the Democratic race, including Boston Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen. Former state Sen. Ben Downing also campaigned over the last year but announced in December that he would be dropping out due to a lack of financial resources.

Chang-Diaz issued a statement Wednesday evening welcoming Healey to the race.

“In this time of crisis, we need a robust conversation about how our government serves working families and meets our biggest challenges. Maura and I have differing records when it comes to priorities and governing, and I look forward to her joining the ongoing conversation we’re having with voters across Massachusetts,” Chang-Diaz said.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker says he will not be seeking reelection this year. As for Republican candidates, Geoff Diehl has announced a bid for Governor.