PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The NAACP Berkshire County Branch is offering voters free rides to and from polling stations countywide from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 8. Dubbed “pull up to the polls,” the event looks to encourage all eligible voters in the county to mark their ballots for the general election.

Anyone who needs a ride must call Dennis at (617) 501-5159 from 8 a.m. to noon, or Kamaar at (413) 770-2031 from noon to 8 p.m. They will coordinate a driver to come to get you.

A spokesperson for the NAACP Berkshire County Branch said they are non-partisan. “We are offering rides to all voters,” the spokesperson assured, “and won’t engage in discussion around voting during the ride.”

For more information, visit the NAACP Berkshire County website. The organization can also be reached by phone at (413) 347-9658.