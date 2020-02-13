1  of  2
Breaking News
South Hadley High School evacuated after threat Robbery in Chicopee causes shelter in place for area schools
Watch Live
22News I-Team: In-depth look at how schools are handling teen vaping

Bernie Sanders blasts PG&E in new campaign video

Political News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled California utility Pacific Gas & Electric is the target of a new ad from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In the new campaign video, Sanders calls out PG&E for repeatedly sparking deadly wildfires and uses it to argue for his version of a Green New Deal.

The three-minute ad shows Sanders surveying burned homes as people criticize the utility, including a resident of Paradise, which is the Northern California town destroyed by a 2018 fire blamed on PG&E’s equipment.

That resident claims PG&E only filed for bankruptcy to limit its payments to wildfire victims.

It ends with a woman’s voice saying “If we’re going to be paying for everything that PG&E does, the people of California should have a say in how it is run.”

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.