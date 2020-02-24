Bernie strengthens lead in race for the White House

(NBC News) Senator Bernie Sanders is riding the momentum from his victory in the Nevada caucus into South Carolina…and Super Tuesday.

Texas is among the Super Tuesday states where he hopes to solidify his place as the Democratic frontrunner.

“If our people stand together and come out and vote going to win here in Texas,” Sanders told supporters over the weekend.

After placing second in Nevada, and slipping in the national polls, former Vice President Joe Biden tells MSNBC he’s counting on South Carolina to pull ahead.

“They know me really know well. They know they know I’ve had Barack’s back. They know that Bernie wanted to primary Barack in 2012 and didn’t like what we were doing, and tried to take down Obamacare,” Biden says.

