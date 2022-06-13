(WWLP) – A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal on the first new significant gun legislation in decades.

Their plan includes incentives for states to set up so-called “red flag” laws that allow courts to take guns away from people deemed dangerous.

It makes “major” investments in mental health, suicide prevention, and school safety.

It also prevents domestic violence offenders from purchasing guns and sets up a mandatory review of juvenile and mental health records for gun buyers under 21. The agreement does not include banning assault-style weapons or raising the age to buy them from 18 to 21.

Congressman Richard Neal says gun laws need to change.

“This is about the safety of the American people,” Congressman Neal said. “None of us are arguing to take away guns from law-abiding citizens. None of us want to interfere with hunters or collectors. But these guns for apparently young males with mental health issues, they are wreaking havoc on the American family.”

This Senate deal has support from key Republicans, who have veto power over gun legislation in the Senate because of the 60-vote filibuster rule.

The joint statement backing the deal was signed by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans.