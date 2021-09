BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston residents have wrapped up voting in their preliminary mayoral election.

The winners from Tuesday will move on to the real deal in November. Five different mayoral candidates make up one of the most diverse election landscapes for the city.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is on the ballot, along with City Councilor Michelle Wu and former development Chief John Barros, among others. Full election results aren’t in yet, but early poll numbers show Michelle Wu with a hefty lead.