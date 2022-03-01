BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Former Republican state representative Kate Campanale will run for lieutenant governor this year, forging an alliance with Wrentham businessman and candidate for governor Chris Doughty as the pair look succeed Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito as the standard-bearers of their party.

Doughty announced Campanale as his running mate at Stearns Tavern in Worcester on Tuesday morning. Though candidates don’t run as a ticket in gubernatorial primaries in Massachusetts, the strategy of pairing up worked for Baker and Polito in both their campaigns together in 2014 and 2018.

“I am thrilled to announce our winning ticket. Kate Campanale has agreed to be my running mate,” Doughty said in a statement. “Kate will bring experience, energy, and her legendary work ethic to our ticket. Most importantly, when elected, the people of the Commonwealth are going to get a tremendous Lieutenant Governor who will work around the clock to improve the quality of life in Massachusetts.”

Campanale, of Leicester, served two terms in the House before running unsuccessfully for Worcester Country register of deeds in 2018. She becomes the first Republican to enter the 2022 race for lieutenant governor, though GOP candidate for governor Geoff Diehl has also said he is looking for a running mate to campaign with this fall. Doughty’s campaign highlighted Campanale’s stature as the first woman elected to represent the 17th Worcester District in 2014, and her work as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and as the author of legislation to incentivize employers to share in their employees’ student loan debt and to protect women from domestic violence.

After leaving the Legislature, Campanale earned her educator’s license in history and taught in the Spencer East Brookfield School District, according to Doughty’s campaign. She is married to state Rep. Peter Durant, and late last year took a job in the Baker administration as deputy director of communications and digital media for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. “No matter who you talk to, people are worried about their paychecks, their bills and their savings. After hearing Chris’ powerful message on affordability and meeting with him, I know he is the leader we need in the Corner Office,” Campanale said.