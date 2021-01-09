Can America come together after D.C. riot?

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP)- A political war escalated into a furious siege of the capital building,

Wednesday by Pro-Trump demonstrators.



Political consultant, Paul Robbins said his daughter was nearby while the chaos unfolded.



“It hits homes when you see what was happening and I called her and she said yeah we’ve been evacuated from the state department,” said Paul Robbins of Paul Robbins Associates: Strategic Communications in Wilbraham. “So it was concerning. We are definitely at a pivotal point with our history.”

The violent riot really showed that we’re living in a divided United States and with Democrats talking about invoking the 25th Amendment and impeaching President Trump, 22News asked Robbins if that could actually happen and if the country can come together again after all of this.

“I can see why they would do it, it’s not going to effectuate a change,” said Robbins. “But maybe its a wake up call. I think it is. All of this introspection that has to happen about coming together having civil discourse. I think really is going to happen. It will take time because there are a lot of wounds, but that visual is something none of us will forget very soon.”

The 25th amendment could be invoked if the majority of the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence conclude that the president is incapacitated and shouldn’t remain in power. It’s not likely, but Robbins said the fact they’re talking about it and the violence in Washington, points an end of a Trump era.

“I think his political career is over, he’s not going to run in four years,” said Robbins. “He will have influence though on republicans who are in the middle of a civil war.”

And even with a Democrat-controlled Senate and President Biden in office, Robbins thinks Congress may have an easier time now coming to compromises.

