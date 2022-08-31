SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll campaigning in several spots throughout Western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll was hitting the campaign trail with less than one week before the state’s primary election.

Mayor Driscoll made a stop in Chicopee, getting an endorsement from State Representative Joseph Wagner. Wagner stating that Driscoll’s experience as a mayor makes her a good fit for the state’s executive office.

22News spoke with the mayor about her plans to address the unique needs of western Massachusetts.

“How do we lean in to make sure western Mass. is getting their fair share of resources… we may need to change some of the ways we currently fund schools, change some of the ways we think about how we fund transportation,” said Driscoll. “I’m hoping to be a strong stalwart for all our communities. The only way our commonwealth succeeds is if we have progress in every single region – including and especially western Mass.”

Mayor Driscoll noted that the same strategies that work in one region of the Commonwealth may not work here in western Massachusetts and she’s open to discussing these adjustments.

Driscoll also made stops in Greenfield for roundtables on addiction and rural policy. She meets with Springfield business leaders this evening.

During next Tuesday’s state primary, voters will be asked to choose their candidate for Lieutenant Governor from a pool that includes also state Rep. Tami Gouveia and Longmeadow state Senator Eric Lesser.

.