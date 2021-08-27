Charles Alvanos running for mayor of Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A classic battle for mayor between two former educators highlights Agawam’s political season in November.

Former president of the Springfield Education Association, Charles Alvanos, on Friday formally became a mayoral candidate in Agawam, the city he’s lived in for nearly 40-years. The 73-year-old Alvanos, now a financial advisor, told 22News he’s running on an ambitious slate of improvements for his hometown.

Alvanos said, “It’s very important to have a master plan. We don’t currently have a master plan. We have millions of dollars out there. It’s time the town has accountability. I’m all in favor of financial literacy in schools, maintaining economics and history, so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Alvanos hopes to unseat Mayor William Sapelli, the former Agawam school superintendent on election day, November 2.