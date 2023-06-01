Delmarina López (Courtesy of the Delmarina López campaign via: Lucila Santana)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Councilor Delmarina López announced Thursday she is running for mayor.

“I’m running for Mayor because we need a leader who will put our city back on track,” said López. “All residents deserve a voice in our city government and to know how our tax dollars are being spent. Transparency has not been a priority for the current administration. Mayor Vieau has allowed crime to rise, housing costs to skyrocket, and defunded the schools, putting our future in jeopardy.”

López graduated from Chicopee High, has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bay Path University, and a law degree from Western New England University School of Law. She is an educator, attorney, and small business owner.

“Every day, I help entrepreneurs start and grow their small businesses,” said López. “I know how to manage operations, balance budgets, create jobs, and advocate for our residents.”

López currently represents Ward 3 on the City Council.