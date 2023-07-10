CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau has announced he is seeking a third term as mayor.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Vieau said on Monday he turned in over 400 signatures of the required 250 to have his name placed on the ballot.

Vieau first won the Mayor’s seat in November 2019 in a very close race against former police officer and school administrator, Joseph Morissette. He won a second term in November 2021. Chicopee mayoral terms are 2 years, with no term limit.

Below is his official announcement.

“As Mayor of Chicopee for the last three and a half years, it is with great pride that I am officially announcing and asking for your support for re-election as we continue to move Chicopee forward. There is still much more to do! You, the residents of Chicopee, have entrusted me in leading our City and I can proudly say that we are better today than we were yesterday.

I am still convinced that public safety remains paramount to our City’s success. Keeping our community safe means investing by enhancing our police and fire complements, expanding community policing and implementing additional impact shifts for the ambulance services. From the success of the C3 Policing unit in Chicopee Center, we have expanded to Willimansett. The increased police presence, community engagement and walking and bike patrols have proven effective. With support from the City Council, under the leadership of the Police and Fire Chiefs, we have ensured that our first responders have the tools and training they need to keep themselves and our community safe. With every emergency call, the goal is to have well-trained, professional first responders there to help and serve you with respect and dignity.

Working with the financial team, (Treasurer, Auditor, Collector and Assessors), the City is in excellent fiscal, financial shape with a robust stabilization account of $27 million and one of the highest bond ratings in Western MA. With the recently approved, responsible budget supporting all the services we expect, I am proud to say that we applied $3 million in tax relief for the new fiscal year and our budget remains well under the levy limit established under Proposition 2½. Chicopee is prepared for the looming recession in addition to having capacity to fund larger projects like Phase II of City Hall and the new Barry Elementary without heavy burden on the taxpayers. We are investing in our schools like never before. We are taking care of our older adults by expanding services at the RiverMills Center. We are and will remain a Veteran proud City by taking care of our veterans and never forgetting the sacrifices made by those who serve and protect and defend freedom.

Our focus on revitalization of our downtown is back in full swing with the use of ARPA dollars to restore life in the old central library. We are welcoming new murals that invite/promote tourism. We are welcoming new businesses and continue to explore locations for a permanent home for the School Administration Office, preferably downtown.

When I took office in 2020, our world was hit with the global pandemic that enacted a two-year state of emergency. We collectively worked together, ultimately save the lives of the most vulnerable and guiding our City through, arguably, the most trying time in history. I can proudly say that collectively, our success depended on all of us. Thanks and gratitude to the City department heads, employees, business owners, non-profits and especially our residents for working together; I can proudly stand by our record. Two years later, we were challenged with reengaging our community. We continue to address the social and emotional impact the pandemic has had on all of us.

The School District safely returned students to in-person learning and our schools show progress and are heading in the right direction, closing the education loss gap. We will continue to explore expanding career technical education programs and modernizing the way teachers are able to engage students to increase their interest in learning. Thanks to ESSER and other grant funds paired with Chapter 70 and the Student Opportunity Act funds, our school budget is profoundly supporting the Chicopee education and providing the new Superintendent the ability to lead our district and implement a vision for educational success.

Businesses were supported with COVID loss funds and the City is now back on track with many interests in investing and expanding. We continue to promote the benefits of relocating to Chicopee to potential new stakeholders, especially those who are creating living wage jobs and new commercial and industrial growth, which helps to offset tax increases. Finally, we can proudly say that the Uniroyal site is accepting Requests for Proposals after years of reclamation and brownfield remediation. We are all looking forward to getting this property back on the tax rolls and being productive.

Chicopee is on the verge of adopting its first Comprehensive Plan aimed at coordinating smart development and growth in the city. The plan has been drafted, based on data gathered from community input. We are reviewing the draft and working with the Planning Department to finalize it. The plan includes ideas aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure, complete streets, pedestrian safety, housing, and education.

We continue to improve and invest in our parks, with recent upgrades to Lincoln Grove, Rivers Park and the new Connecticut River Pedestrian and Bike Path. I have authorized the initiation of a comprehensive study for Szot Park and we are nearing completion of the Post 9/11 and Service Dog memorial Park.

The City has also prioritizing pedestrian safety by implementing a Safety Improvement Plan that involves measures such as street diets, flashing crosswalk signs, flashing stop signs, repainting lines and crosswalks, and increased issuing of citations. Additionally, the Chicopee Police Department, City DPW, and City Engineer are working together to implement safer streets by investigating creative solutions to problem areas.

Infrastructure projects are also on target for 2023, such as the Bemis Pond dam safety project, which aims to prevent washouts of Front Street and dam failure which could potentially damage the Electric Plant and service. Another infrastructure project is wastewater treatment plant upgrades, the continuing sewer separation and road reconstruction projects.

Chicopee is also promoting sustainability through the Chicopee Clean City Initiative, aimed at reducing litter, increasing recycling, and beautifying the community. The initiative encourages residents to report illegal dumping, participate in clean-up events, and recycling programs.

As a lifelong resident, with nearly 25 years of experience from serving on the Planning Board, Alderman and City Council and now as your Mayor, I am excited to announce that I am seeking another term to keep Chicopee heading in the right direction. As I pledged in 2020, I will continue to work hard and do what is in the best interest of you, the taxpayer. Let’s continue the progress of creating a cleaner, safer and affordable City. Let’s continue to spread that Chicopee Pride! We should be proud to be recognized by MassLive, Reader Raves as the “Best City/Town to Live in” for 2023. Overall, Chicopee is making progress through thoughtful, comprehensive planning and financing of projects and services, addressing challenges, and developing solutions to make it a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, candidate for reelection.