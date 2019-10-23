CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is less than two weeks away, and 22News is working for you with more information about who’s on the ballot.

City Council President John Vieau, and former police officer and school administrator Joe Morissette are the candidates running for mayor if Chicopee. Watch the mayoral candidate debate in our studio live starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Each candidate will have one minute to make his opening statement and then we move on to the questions-and-answers portion of the debate. Each candidate will be asked the same question and have one minute to respond.

You can watch the debates live on the air at 12:30 P.M., and they will also be streaming live on WWLP.com and on our 22News mobile apps. The debates will be posted in their entirety on WWLP.com after they air.

