CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is being challenged by Delmarina Lopez.

John Vieau is running for a second two-year term as mayor of Chicopee. Vieau was first elected in 2019 and had no opponent in 2021. Running against him, this year is Ward 3 City Councilor Delmarina Lopez, who two years ago became the first person of color to serve on the Chicopee City Council.

There are also contested races for City Council At-Large, and City Council in Wards 1, 3, and 9. There is also a non-binding ballot question on whether Chicopee should switch from the current two-year mayoral term to a four-year mayoral term.