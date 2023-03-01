SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City Councilor Justin Hurst has become the second candidate to submit sufficient signatures to be placed on the ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Board of Elections, Hurst has submitted enough signatures to be placed on the ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Springfield in the 2023 municipal election. Candidates need to collect 500 certified signatures to get on the ballot.

“We are blown away by the enthusiasm that our volunteers and supporters showed throughout the signature collection process,” said Hurst. “It’s a testament to the fact that our message of bringing accountability, justice, and change to the City of Springfield is resonating with people from all different walks of life. We are immensely grateful to everyone that helped make this happen.”

The board is still waiting on the required signatures from Jesse Lederman, Dr. David Ciampi, and current Mayor, Domenic Sarno.

The last day to obtain nomination papers is June 2nd and the last day to submit these papers is June 6th. If three or more candidates qualify for the ballot, there will be a preliminary election on September 12th. After the field is narrowed by the preliminary election, the municipal election will be held on November 7th.