Colorado appeals electoral college ruling to Supreme Court

(KOAA) – The State of Colorado is seeking clarity from the U.S. Supreme Court on the constitutionality of its election laws.

Colorado wants the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court finding that presidential electors can vote for the candidate of their choice and aren’t bound by the popular vote in their states.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the appeal on Wednesday.

If accepted, the Supreme Court would hear arguments next spring with hopes of delivering a ruling by June 2020. Both sides want the case to be heard as soon as possible, as it could impact the 2020 presidential election.

Read more: Click Here