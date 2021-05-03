Committee on Beacon Hill set to vote on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill this week

BOSTON (WWLP) – A major construction project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has now been approved by members of both the House and Senate.

Well, now that both chambers have approved the $400 million construction project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, a conference committee is working on the final version to send to the governor’s desk.

The bill that was approved by the legislature calls for the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility with a “small house” concept, giving veterans more space and independence.

The new facility would also offer a day program to help meet the needs of veterans today and those who come to the home in the future.

“If there is ever an example to put aside political differences and embrace compromise in getting things done it’s for the residents of the Holyoke Soldiers Home to ensure that our veterans who gave us that right, who gave us that right to have these debates are taken care of,” Senator John Velis said.

The Conference Committee is schedule to meet this week to begin discussing the bill.

The governor will have to act fast once a final version is placed on his desk because an official proposal must be submitted to the Federal Government by August 1 in order to receive reimbursement.