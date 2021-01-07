Concerns over safety linger after US Capitol building breached by pro-Trump mob

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of pro-Trump supporters were able to get past security and cause chaos inside the Capitol building.

Congressman Neal was at the Capitol building Wednesday, as the protest and violence escalated, and after that, he thinks security should definitely be a top priority at the inauguration for President-Elect Joe Biden.

The protests by the pro-Trump protesters quickly turned violent after they invaded the capitol building. Congressman Neal was inside the building while the chaos unfolded. He told 22News what was going through his mind during the mayhem and what he thought could have helped defuse the situation.

“This was an eye-opener given the fact we are about to inaugurate a president in two weeks.

I kept wondering as I was looking out the windows seeing the crowds growing bigger uglier and nosier, I kept saying to myself I wonder where the Guard is at this moment.”

The FBI also issued a statement Thursday condemning the violence at the Capitol building. The director said, “Make no mistakes, with our partners we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

The FBI is aggressively pursuing those who instigated the violence and is working with federal prosecutors to bring charges.

They are asking anyone who was there to provide information or submit pictures that could help them bring justice.