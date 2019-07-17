Congress condemns Trump’s “racist comments”

(NBC News) The House of Representatives has passed a resolution that formally condemns President Donald Trump’s so-called “racist comments” about four Democratic congresswomen of color.

The president originally urged the women to return to their home countries, though three of them are native-born Americans and all are citizens.

Four moderate Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday night’s 240-187 vote, despite lobbying by GOP leaders who insisted the president’s tweets were not racist.

The president later tweeted it was “so great” that only four Republicans crossed party lines.

Tonight, Mr. Trump will focus on his campaign for re-election, with a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

For their part, Democrats are working on articles of impeachment, just filed by a Texas congressman.

