Congress introduces legislation to end Cuba travel ban

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman James McGovern introduced bi-partisan legislation to lift all travel restrictions to Cuba by American citizens and legal residents.

The legislation introduced Thursday would also lift restrictions on travel transactions, including banking transactions.

In a press release to 22News, McGovern said, “Every single American should have the freedom to travel as they see fit.”

One West Springfield resident told 22News, their family members had to cancel their cruise to Cuba last minute because of the new travel restrictions.

“It is, it’s very unfair,” Ezequiel Mestre expressed. “So yeah we would love to go and visit and stuff like that.”

The US Department of State announced the new travel ban on June 4, blocking travel through organized tour groups and blocking cruise vessels from entering Cuba.

A similar bill will be introduced Monday in the Senate.