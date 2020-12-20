Congress moves closer to COVID-19 stimulus bill

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least a government shutdown is off the table. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated pre-election session, hopes are fading for a pandemic relief bill, or much else. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Top congressional lawmakers have announced they have reached an agreement on nearly $1 trillion in funding.

The emerging agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans.

It also includes a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

This relief is the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark Cares Act passed virtually unanimously in March.

The House and Senate could vote on the legislation as early as Sunday morning. Congress is scheduled to break for their holiday recess on Monday.