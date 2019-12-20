Congress passes bill that aims to cut down on robocalls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress has passed the TRACED Act, which means – hopefully – you’ll be getting less robocalls interrupting your day.

The bill was co-sponsored by Senator Ed Markey and will hold phone carriers accountable for fraudulent calls.

It also expands the FCC’s legal power to punish robocallers.

However it happens, people here in western Massachusetts are ready for the robocalls to cease.

Nicholas Flavin of Chicopee told 22News, “Oh they are very annoying. I was getting multiple calls a day from numbers that looked similar to my own number.”

Carriers will be required to verify phone numbers are connected to a legitimate line and block the ones that are not.