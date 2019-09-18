Congressional gun battle

(NBC NEWS) Democrats had a five-hour talkathon in Washington Tuesday, trying to force a vote to expand background checks for gun sales.

Five hours.

That’s how long democrats talked about gun violence on the Senate floor.

“Almost every single one of these murders and suicides and accidental shootings is preventable,” said Connecticut democrat Senator Chris Murphy.

Lawmakers… Chiding Congress for doing nothing.

“It’s not ’cause we’re too busy around here. We were in session last week for 27 hours,” Colorado democratic Senator Michael Bennet said.

They’re targeting Senate leader Mitch McConnell

“Suddenly we have a dictator in the senate,” said democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

For not allowing a vote on expanding background checks.

McConnell says he’s waiting to see what the President will sign.

“We need some guidance from the president about what kind of proposal that would make a difference he would actually sign into law,” McConnell said.

“We’re looking at background checks,” said President Trump.

But so far, no specifics.

“If background checks aren’t included we’d still be allowing guns to fall into the wrong hands” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Congress and the nation in limbo with more lives lost every day.

There’s pressure from both sides: gun control advocates who want to see new restrictions, and gun rights groups who want to protect the second amendment.