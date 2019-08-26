Congressman Joe Kennedy III considering run for U.S. Senate

(WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey’s effort to secure a second full term in the U.S. Senate could be facing a challenge from a young congressman with a very famous name.

Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III announced on Facebook Monday that he is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in next year’s election. A decision to jump in the race would put him in competition for the Democratic nomination with the incumbent Markey, who is running a re-election campaign.

In his post, Kennedy said that he has been considering a run for Senate over the past few weeks, and what that might mean for his wife and two young children. He said that he hasn’t made a final decision, but says that he won’t stay out of the race simply based on the notion that it isn’t yet his “turn.”

“I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect- I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting. Our system has been letting down people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it. I’ve got some ideas on how to do that. And I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn. What it does promise is the chance for anyone to earn it- if we think we have something to offer and are willing to put ourselves and our ideas out there,” Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy did not mention Markey in his post.

If he does run in next year’s Senate race, Congressman Kennedy will be going in with a level of recognition that can only come with having the most famous political name in Massachusetts. Kennedy’s father, Joseph Kennedy II had served as a congressman from the Boston area in the 1980’s and 1990’s. He is also the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General and New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and great-nephew to two former U.S. Senators from Massachusetts: Edward M. Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy.

Regardless of whether Kennedy gets into the race, Markey already has two Democratic primary challengers: labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton.

Kennedy, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, currently represents Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District, which runs from Brookline down to Fall River, incorporating western portions of Norfolk County, northern and central portions of Bristol County, and a handful of communities in Worcester, Middlesex, and Plymouth Counties.

Markey was elected to the U.S. Senate in a 2013 special election to replace John Kerry, who had been appointed U.S. Secretary of State. Prior to that, he had served as a congressman from Boston’s northern suburbs since the 1970s.