Congressman Joe Kennedy III holds Springfield rally as part of Senate campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP ) – It was a warm welcome on a cold day, as Congressman Joe Kennedy III took his senate campaign to western Massachusetts Sunday.

Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst led a contingent of city councilors supporting Congressman Kennedy during a rally outside the Mason Square Branch Library Sunday afternoon.

Hurst said he’s critical of incumbent Senator Ed Markey’s track record of visiting western Massachusetts prior to the Kennedy challenge. He told 22News, “What happens is that we invest so many resources getting someone elected, then we never see them again. My expectation is that Joe Kennedy will be present as the next senator and he has our support of that.”

Kennedy told 22News, “Springfield and everywhere in western Massachusetts, and if i’m fortunate enough to win this race, we’ll be here. I’m thrilled to have this support today.”

Kennedy also received support from two of the area’s most iconic Vietnam veterans, Gumersindo Gomez and Daniel Walsh. Both told 22News their support for the late President John F. Kennedy and his late brother Senator Ted Kennedy go way back.

Gomez said, “It takes us back to when our president was here and Vietnam was just getting started, and he was trying to stop that war from happening.”

Walsh added, “We’ve been supporting the Kennedy’s since my dad was Secretary of President Kennedy, and he was out here in western Massachusetts for a big rally.”

During senate candidate Kennedy’s whirlwind weekend campaign swing through western Massachusetts, he held community town hall meetings in Springfield and Amherst. He promised to hold 14 other meetings next month.