Congressman Joe Kennedy makes stops in western Massachusetts on the last day before the primary election

(WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy was in western Massachusetts Monday morning on the final day of campaigning for the democratic congressional primary.

Kennedy visited a number of locations and small businesses in Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke and Northampton, before continuing to Worcester and on to Boston.

On the last day of the campaign before Tuesday’s state primary, Kennedy told 22News that if elected he’ll make sure communities in western Massachusetts are well represented in the senate.

“It should be the responsibility of any statewide elected official to make sure you champion the voices of people in Chicopee, in Springfield and Holyoke because it’s the right thing to do and these communities have so much to offer.”

The final stop will be with “Rally the Vote” event in Dorchester at 8:30 p.m. Monday.