Congressman McGovern hosts virtual news conference on American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern outlined the details of the newly enacted American Rescue Plan during an online news conference Tuesday.
McGovern represents Massachusetts’ Second Congressional District and is the Chairman of the House Rules Committee. He had brought the landmark American Rescue Plan to the House Floor for a vote just before President Biden signed it into law.
McGovern highlighted essential resources that Massachusetts families and communities have begun to receive including vaccine rollout, direct financial assistance to individuals and families, money for school districts to assist school reopening, and funding support for small businesses.
The new law will also address food insecurity with increases to the hunger prevention programs SNAP and WIC.
Massachusetts can expect to receive:
- $5.3 billion in state fiscal relief;
- $2.6 billion in local fiscal relief;
- More than $1.897 billion in relief for Massachusetts K-12 schools;
- Economic impact payments of up to $1,400 per person for more than 3,925,800 adults and 1,331,400 children. This is 78% of all adults in the state and 73% of all children in the state;
- Additional relief of up to $1,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit to the families of 1,105,000 children, lifting 55,000 Massachusetts children out of poverty;
- Additional relief of up to nearly $1,000 through the Earned Income Tax Credit for 294,000 childless Massachusetts workers, including many on the frontline; and
- Marketplace health insurance premiums that are $1,011 lower per month for a 60-year old Massachusetts couple earning $75,000 per year.