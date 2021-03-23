Congressman McGovern hosts virtual news conference on American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern outlined the details of the newly enacted American Rescue Plan during an online news conference Tuesday.

McGovern represents Massachusetts’ Second Congressional District and is the Chairman of the House Rules Committee. He had brought the landmark American Rescue Plan to the House Floor for a vote just before President Biden signed it into law.

McGovern highlighted essential resources that Massachusetts families and communities have begun to receive including vaccine rollout, direct financial assistance to individuals and families, money for school districts to assist school reopening, and funding support for small businesses.

The new law will also address food insecurity with increases to the hunger prevention programs SNAP and WIC.

Massachusetts can expect to receive: