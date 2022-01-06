Congressman McGovern recalls January 6th attack

Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6th. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(WWLP) – On this January 6th, we remember what happened a year ago on Capitol Hill.

A year ago, Congressman McGovern told 22News he felt a great sense sadness as these events unfolded. A feeling he said he still carries today, but he said action needs to be taken to ensure this piece of history is not left forgotten. When supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol over the results of the 2020 election, the riot left five people dead.

Congressman McGovern told 22News his frustration lies with his colleagues in Congress that he said are trying to diminish the actions that occurred a year ago, “I’m counting on this January 6th committee to lay out the truth and it’s up to the American people how to respond because the fate of this country is in the hands of the American people.”

Right now a house committee is investigating if the actions carried out on January 6th was a coordinated effort and now former President Trump’s potential involvement.